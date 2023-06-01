Space – Nasa deals with UFOs in public session for the first time

The US space agency Nasa has held its first public conference on unidentified flying objects (UFOs). Scientists called for a rigorous scientific approach to explain hundreds of unexplained sightings.

The US space agency Nasa has held its first public conference on unidentified flying objects (UFOs). Scientists on Wednesday called for a rigorous scientific approach to explain hundreds of unexplained sightings in the sky. The experts emphasized that more high-quality data would have to be collected for this.

“The existing data and testimonies are insufficient to provide conclusive evidence as to the nature and origin of each individual event,” said astrophysicist David Spergel, who is leading the work. “We need data of high quality”.

NASA announced last year that it would analyze observations that could not be clearly identified – for example as technical or natural phenomena. While UFOs have long fascinated the public, science has rarely taken the topic seriously or even avoided it. An independent team of 16 scientists is now due to present its results of examining unexplained phenomena in a report by the end of July.

