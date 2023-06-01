Important in summer: There are five mistakes you shouldn’t make with deodorant

Especially in summer, many people sweat quickly. But deodorant does not always bring the hoped-for solution and protect against unpleasant odours. Read about the mistakes you shouldn’t make when applying deodorant.

You jump out of the shower, dry off, apply lotion, spray your armpits with deodorant. This routine probably looks familiar to you. Especially when it is very warm, the last step needs to be carried out very carefully.

That’s why we sweat in the summer

The body doesn’t want to annoy you with all that sweat, but actually want to do something good for you by gently cooling down your skin.

The strong odor only develops when the bacteria on the skin break down the sweat into its individual building blocks. Counteracting this with deodorant can help – if you don’t make any of the following mistakes.

Do not use deodorant in the morning

How? Not in the morning? When then? The surprising answer is: in the evening. Applying antiperspirant before bed reduces sweat production during the day.

Do not use deodorant on wet skin Instruct

Rub everything dry beforehand: damp skin cannot absorb the ingredients of the deodorant so well.

Do not use deodorant immediately after shaving

Of course, it makes sense to shave in the shower and then work in the sweat stopper so that it floats out of the bathroom door smooth and fragrant.

But it’s worth waiting a bit with the deodorant. In this way, any pimples, redness and annoying itching can be avoided.

Don’t get dressed too soon

A waiting time of ten minutes would be ideal. Spray/roll, be patient and only then put on your clothes. After all, you can save yourself the white spots on your clothes.

Keep adding deodorant? D rather not

Sad but true: deodorant only works preventively. Once the sweat has formed, it’s too late. Then hops, malt and the neutral smell are lost.