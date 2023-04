“There were several attempts to influence us,” said Leitz. The discussions were sometimes very emotional. In April 2020, KPMG “lost confidence in further cooperation and said it no longer makes sense to continue here”. Braun threatened legal action and “tried to put us under pressure”. But he also appealed to the examiner: KPMG had “the handle for the electric chair in his hand” on which he was sitting. In the final meeting, attempts were made to delete or change passages.