The lentil meatballs they are a valid alternative to the classic recipe with meat, but still provide a good dose of noble, vegetable proteins.

They are not a vegan recipe because they contain eggs and cheesebut they are perfect for i vegetarians and not only. Even the little ones will like them and you will be able to offer them a dish that is easy to digest, delicious and crunchy.

The risk, however, is around the corner! Sometimes, in fact, their consistency is so hard and compact that its flavor is not appreciated.

With our recipe, however, you can guarantee yourself small treats that are very crunchy on the outside, but soft on the inside.

Despite frying, they can be counted among dietary preparations, not so much for their caloric intake, but rather for the sense of satiety that they manage to guarantee from the very first bites.

In short, you will feel satisfied without exaggerating the quantities, with great benefits for the digestive system and figure.

They are ideal as a second course, accompanied by a fresh seasonal salad, or as a finger food appetizer for an aperitif with old friends.

Now the water is being felt, better get to work and start.

Meatballs yes, but with lentils: the ingredients

For this recipe, get:

for the dough: 200 g of dried lentils 1 medium potato 1 carrot 1 coast sedan 1/2 clove of garlic 70 g of grated cheese 1 sprig of parsley salt to taste pepper to taste 40 g of breadcrumbs 1 egg

for the breading breadcrumbs to taste 2 eggs salt to taste peanut oil to taste



The preparation

Place the lentils in a fine-mesh sieve and pass them under the tap jet to rinse them. Put them in a saucepan, add the peeled and diced medium potato, peeled and diced carrot, celery, garlic. Cover with plenty of water at room temperature, up to go beyond the lentils by a finger. Insert the lid e cook for 60 minutes on a very low flame.

After this time, the water will be completely absorbed and the vegetables they will turn out well soft.

Let it cool, then transfer everything to the kitchen mixer. Merge the grated cheese, il parsley chopped, the crumb Of bread, egg. Fix it sale e pepe and start the robot to obtain a uniform mixture.

Wet your hands and start taking a small knob of dough for rmake a meatball. Arrange it on a serving plate and continue in this way until all the ingredients are used up, trying to make all balls of the same size.

Pour the breadcrumbs into a saucer, beat the eggs in a small bowl with a pinch of salt.

Roll the meatballs first in the egg, then in the breadcrumbs.

In a large and capacious saucepan, bring to an abundant smoke point peanut oil, then dip your lentil nuggets and brown them on each side.

Drain and pat them dry with absorbent paper, then serve and enjoy.

Quick and easy, but delicious!