Announced at the end of 2021, fine-tuned later this year and set to reach its first buyers in the fourth quarter of 2023, the new Rolls-Royce Specter was revealed for the first time in its definitive production guise. More than 120 years later the British brand has decided to embrace electrification, a strategy that will lead the British manufacturer of the BMW group to offer an electric-only range in the course of 2030.

The most aerodynamic RollsRoyce ever

The Specter as well as the first battery-powered Rolls is a long and low two-door and four-seater coupe: it is 5.45 meters long, 2.08 meters wide and 1.56 meters high. Made on a new version of the aluminum frame used for the Phantom, Cullinan and Ghost models and driven by an electric motor on each axle. With a power of 585 hp and 900 Nm of torque it has a range of 420 km thanks to a Cx of 0.25 that make the RollsRoyce more aerodynamic.

From 0 to 100 in 4.4 seconds and 250 km / h of speed

It is also the stiffer model, by 30%, aided by the 700kg battery, while the capacity has not yet been revealed but integrated into the structure. And it is also the heaviest Rolls ever, as it weighs 3 tons. It offers the widest grille ever and has the new Spirit of Ecstasy the mascot of all Rolls, the result of 830 hours of testing in the wind tunnel. Both in terms of trim and proportions, the model it most closely resembles is the Phantom Coupe. It can sprint from or to 100 in 4.4 seconds with a self-limited point speed at 250km / h.

It has four-wheel drive and steering wheels

There are many customization options, many of which include intricate LED lighting in the doors and dashboard. It has all-wheel drive and all-wheel steering. While the alloy wheels are 23 inches. The suspension is an evolution of Rolls’ adaptive Planar system with intelligent sensors and software to guess when to uncouple the anti-roll bars, allowing the wheels to act independently on uneven surfaces and stiffen the shock absorbers in curves even at the highest speeds. is accredited.

The fine-tuning work will continue, with Rolls technicians who have planned road and track tests for a total of 2.5 million kilometers with the aim of finding the right balance between elegance and dynamism. The seat in the car is much lower than usual, but the luxurious setting is traditional. To which are added 4,796 luminous points on the door panels and internal pavilion to create a truly unique atmosphere inside the car which has two doors that open against the wind.