In twelve years, the iPad has changed several times, and today the Apple tablet family has four models in various configurations. But the base iPad, until now, was all in all not too different from the original model, with the home button and rather thick edges. With the tenth generation, just presented, everything changes: the display, which goes from 10.2 to 10.9 inches; the front camera, which is not only a 12 MP wide angle but for the first time on an iPad is on the longer side; the port for charging, which is no longer Lightning but Usb-C. New colors, new also the design with thin frame and square edge, which makes it very similar to the iPad Air. Inside is the A14 Bionic chip, instead of the A13, as well as Wi-Fi 6 and 5G connectivity.

The new iPad is available in four colors: blue, pink, yellow and silver. The 10.9 “Liquid Retina display extends to the edges of the device, which retains nearly the same dimensions as the previous generation, but offers a resolution of 2360×1640 pixels, approximately 4 million pixels, 500 nits of brightness and True Tone technology. Touch ID is integrated into the top button, making it easier to unlock the tablet, log into apps or use Apple Pay.

Thanks to the A14 Bionic chip, the CPU is 20% more powerful and the graphics 10% better than the previous generation, while the advanced machine learning functions improve up to 80%. The new chip offers a remarkable level of performance and energy efficiency, ideal for everyday tasks such as working on school projects, high-resolution video editing, or games that require high graphics power.

The front camera is now on the horizontal side, a first for iPad, so the user will always look at the lens during a FaceTime call or when recording a video to post on social media. The 12MP horizontal front camera sensor with ultra-wide angle and 122 ° angle of view supports the Auto Framing function, which automatically follows the movements of the subject to keep it in the center of the frame. The new 12MP wide-angle rear camera allows you to take high-resolution photos and shoot videos in 4K, and also supports slow-motion movies at 240 fps. There are two microphones, to minimize background noise, such as speakers.

Thanks to Wi-Fi 6, connections on the new iPad are 30% faster than the previous generation. In models with cellular connectivity, 5G allows for peak speeds of up to 3.5 Gbps under optimal conditions. Plus, with support for Gigabit LTE, physical SIM cards and eSIMs with on-device activation, iPad offers maximum flexibility when it comes to connections. The USB-C port allows you to connect a wide range of accessories and faster charging when used in conjunction with power supplies with higher power.

The accessories

Designed specifically for the latest iPad, the new Magic Keyboard Folio has regular-sized keys with 1mm travel and a large Multi-Touch compatible trackpad. 14 function keys allow you to easily access shortcuts and actions used daily, such as adjusting the volume or brightness of the display. It consists of two parts: a detachable keyboard and a protective cover that attaches via magnets to the iPad. The keyboard magnetically attaches to the Smart Connector on the side of the iPad, receiving power and data. The back cover features an adjustable stand which makes it even more versatile for gaming, watching videos and more.

Prices and availability

The new iPad can be ordered from October 18th and will be available from Wednesday October 26th.

The Wi-Fi models of the new iPad start at €589 those Wi-Fi + Cellular from €789 . The new iPad, with capacities of 64GB and 256GB, is available in blue, pink, yellow and silver.

those Wi-Fi + Cellular from . The new iPad, with capacities of 64GB and 256GB, is available in blue, pink, yellow and silver. Apple Pencil (1st generation) is compatible with the new iPad, but requires a USB-C to Apple Pencil adapter for pairing and charging; the adapter is included in the package of the new version of Apple Pencil (first generation), available at the price of €119 .

. There is also a USB-C to Apple Pencil adapter, which costs €10 .

. The new Magic Keyboard Folio for iPad 10th generation costs €299 and it is only in white.

and it is only in white. The new Smart Folio costs instead €99 in white, sky blue, watermelon and lemon yellow.

in white, sky blue, watermelon and lemon yellow. iPad (9th generation) remains available, in silver and space gray, starting with €439 for Wi-Fi and from models €609 for Wi-Fi + Cellular models.





A new brain for the iPad Pro

The iPad Pro is also renewed, but here the change is less radical: as expected, the M2 chip arrives, the same one mounted on the 13-inch MacBook Air and MacBook Pro. The iPad version has an 8-core CPU up to 15% faster than that of the M1 chip and introduces improvements in both performance cores and efficiency cores. Additionally, the 10-core GPU delivers up to 35% higher graphics performance, while the 16-core Neural Engine can process 15,800 billion operations per second, over 40% more than M1, making iPad Pro even more powerful when busy. in machine learning operations. The performance of the M2 chip allows you to seamlessly tackle even the most demanding workflows, such as editing heavy photo libraries, manipulating complex 3D objects, in-depth ultrasound and medical investigations, or graphically complex games. For the first time, you can record ProRes video and transcode ProRes files up to 3x faster.

Without touching

A curious novelty is the second generation Apple Pencil ‘hover’ function, which promises a completely new way of interacting with the screen. Now Apple Pencil is already detected when it is 12 mm from the display, so you can see a preview of the stroke before it is even drawn. For example, with the Handwriting feature, text fields automatically enlarge when you bring Pencil close to the screen, and converting handwriting to text is even faster. Third-party apps can also take advantage of this new feature, paving the way for entirely new ways of annotating and drawing.

The new iPad Pro is the first Apple device compatible with the Wi-Fi 6E standard, which allows it to reach the speed of 2.4 Gbps, double the speed of the previous generation. Wi-Fi + Cellular models with 5G (sub? 6GHz and mmWave) now support even more 5G networks around the world.

The environment

All new iPad models are designed to minimize the impact on the environment and for the first time have 100% recycled gold in the plating of various printed circuit boards, as well as recycled aluminum, tin and rare earths. All iPad models meet Apple’s stringent energy efficiency standards and are free of mercury, BRF, PVC and beryllium. And the redesigned packaging eliminates the plastic outer film, and is made up of 99% fiber, bringing Apple even closer to the goal of eliminating plastic from all packaging by 2025.

