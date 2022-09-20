Securities Times e Company News, ST Shuguang (600303) announced on the evening of September 20 that the suspension and verification had ended. After verification with the controlling shareholder Huatai Automobile, on July 5, the actual controller of the company, Zhang Xiugen, was suspected of “illegal transfer and reselling of land use.” He was detained by the Tianjin Binhai New Area Public Security Bureau; on August 10, the above-mentioned transfer of land use rights was transferred to arrest. Investors are advised to pay attention to investment risks. Xiaomi has never had any form of contact with the company, has not signed any agreement with the company, and has not communicated with the company about any equity transfer matters; Ganfeng Lithium has only business cooperation with the company. The relevant market rumors are completely false information. The company’s shares resumed trading on September 21.