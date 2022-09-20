Home Business Farewell to the fiscal delegation. The Senate sinks the tax reform
ROMA – Prime Minister Draghi had hoped for it to the end, trusting in an agreement at the last minute of the parties in the Senate. And instead, one step away from its approval, the tax delegation was sunk in Palazzo Madama. It ends up like waste paper in a trash canafter almost two years of work. Inside was the reform of theIrpefthe definitive cancellation ofhard workthe revision ofIresthe introduction of the cashback fiscale (deductions collected immediately via the app), the disputed revision of the land registry who had to map the properties and find the ghost ones.

