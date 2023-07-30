St.Gallen start-ups have to bake smaller rolls

“You can no longer make millions with a PowerPoint presentation alone”: Eastern Swiss start-ups have to bake smaller rolls

Swiss start-ups experienced a real windfall last year. Eastern Swiss companies were also able to benefit: in the first six months, over 100 million flowed into St.Gallen start-ups. Investor money is much more sparse this year, especially for start-ups in the IT sector – the scene in eastern Switzerland is also feeling the effects. Here, too, the major rounds of financing were lacking this year.

Health Yourself founder Anna Rosenkranz at the Startfeld Diamant start-up competition: “We have some exciting start-ups here.”

Bild: Donato Caspari/SGKB

The last two years have been good times for tech start-ups. The pandemic had driven digitization, and with interest rates low, investors were looking for promising investment opportunities. A lot of money also flowed into start-ups in Switzerland. Swiss start-ups raised almost four billion francs last year, an absolute record, as reported by the Swiss Venture Capital Report at the beginning of the year. However, it was already becoming apparent that this record will probably not be broken this year: Investor funds were already flowing more sparsely towards the end of 2022, while the trend had started earlier abroad.

