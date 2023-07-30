Home » St.Gallen start-ups have to bake smaller rolls
Business

St.Gallen start-ups have to bake smaller rolls

by admin
St.Gallen start-ups have to bake smaller rolls

“You can no longer make millions with a PowerPoint presentation alone”: Eastern Swiss start-ups have to bake smaller rolls

Swiss start-ups experienced a real windfall last year. Eastern Swiss companies were also able to benefit: in the first six months, over 100 million flowed into St.Gallen start-ups. Investor money is much more sparse this year, especially for start-ups in the IT sector – the scene in eastern Switzerland is also feeling the effects. Here, too, the major rounds of financing were lacking this year.

Health Yourself founder Anna Rosenkranz at the Startfeld Diamant start-up competition: “We have some exciting start-ups here.”

Bild: Donato Caspari/SGKB

The last two years have been good times for tech start-ups. The pandemic had driven digitization, and with interest rates low, investors were looking for promising investment opportunities. A lot of money also flowed into start-ups in Switzerland. Swiss start-ups raised almost four billion francs last year, an absolute record, as reported by the Swiss Venture Capital Report at the beginning of the year. However, it was already becoming apparent that this record will probably not be broken this year: Investor funds were already flowing more sparsely towards the end of 2022, while the trend had started earlier abroad.

See also  Synthetic meat and insects on your plate? 85% of Italians say no thanks

You may also like

Costco Implements Measures to Crack Down on Shared...

Automotive, 1.5 million jobs at risk in Europe

07/29/2023 – Draw in the lucky spiral: Up...

Gold Prices Fall as Strong US Economic Data...

Meloni, the Giambruno case breaks out. Attack on...

Sirti, boom in turnover to 410 million (+18%)....

IHK analysis: Young people are moving away from...

Fires: Harp, Dioxin concentration in Palermo air

China to Expand Scale of 5G Applications with...

Deffner & Zschäpitz – Economic and Stock Market...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy