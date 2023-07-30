Home » Alarm from Poland, 100 Wagner mercenaries near border – Europe
Alarm from Poland, 100 Wagner mercenaries near border – Europe

Alarm from Poland, 100 Wagner mercenaries near border – Europe

Warsaw raised the alarm about the alleged movement of a hundred Wagner mercenaries from Belarus to the so-called Suwałki Corridor, strategic passage that connects the Russian enclave of Kaliningrad to Lukashenko’s country, squeezed between two NATO member states: Poland and Lithuania. The Wagner private militia continues to pose a threat to the Polish prime minister, Mateusz Morawiecki, according to whom it is “a step towards a further hybrid attack on Polish territory”. “Now – he said – the situation is even more dangerous. We have information according to which more than 100 mercenaries from the Wagner group have moved towards the Suwałki corridor. They will probably be disguised as Belarusian border guards and will help illegal immigrants to enter Polish territory (…) but maybe they will also try to infiltrate Poland by posing as illegal immigrants,” Morawiecki added. The Suwałki Corridor crosses Belarus, narrow and loyal ally of Moscow, which at the moment would host the bulk of Yevgheny Prigozhin’s private army.

Vladimir Putin

The Russian president Vladimir Putin, speaking in St. Petersburg with some media at the end of the summit with African leaders, said that “there is no change in the ongoing special military operation” in Ukraine. “Ukraine has lost 415 tanks since June 4” Putin added, pointing out that “Kiev’s mobilization resources are running out”. Putin, speaking at the end of the meeting with African leaders in St. Petersburg, then defended the arrest of critical voices during the “armed conflict” with Ukraine. “It’s 2023 and Russia is engaged in an armed conflict with a neighboring country. And I think there should be a certain attitude towards people who harm us inside the country,” he said.

