Tour de France Femmes: Demi Vollering completes the changing of the guard

Status: 07/29/2023 8:50 p.m

The Dutch Demi Vollering won the 7th stage of the Tour de France Femmes over almost 90 kilometers up the Tourmalet. It was something of a changing of the guard in women’s cycling.

Vollering attacked on the queen stage of this year’s Tour de France Femmes on the final climb up the Tourmalet. And none of the competitors could follow. Not even defending champion Annemiek van Vleuten. The 40-year-old had to let go – the younger Vollering took over her scepter.

“I’m disappointed. I had a bad day,” admitted the defeated van Vleuten at the finish. Fair she commented: “Demi Vollering was just stronger than me today.”

Vollering slips into the yellow jersey

In the end, Vollering was 1:57 minutes ahead of second-placed Katarina Niewiadoma and 2:36 minutes ahead of van Vleuten. The outstanding driver of this season also took over the yellow jersey of the overall leaders.

Ricarda Bauernfeind, who ensured the second German stage win on Thursday with a strong solo ride, came in a good tenth place (+6:57).

7th stage right arrow general standings right arrow

overall victory in sight

In the final time trial on Sunday in Pau, Vollering is 1:50 minutes ahead of Niewiadoma. Vollering’s archrival van Vleuten is in third place (+2:28). The Belgian Lotte Kopecky, who was leading until Saturday, dropped back to fourth (+2:35). In ninth place (+7:42), Bauernfeind can hope for a top 10 result.

It was the king’s stage that the women of the Tour de France had to tackle on the penultimate day. Not particularly long at almost 90 kilometers – but with the mountainous profile in the Pyrenees and the 17-kilometer final climb up to the legendary Tourmalet, it was clearly the most difficult stage of the tour.

Van Vleuten vs. Vollering – the duel

The big duel between the two top Dutch climbers Annemiek van Vleuten and Demi Vollering was expected. Before the start of the stage, both were still behind the overall leader Lotte Kopecky, but the gaps (55 seconds for van Vleuten, 1:07 minutes for Vollering) only seemed a kind of formality on these long mountains.

Van Vleuten goes forward on the Aspin

Last year’s winner van Vleuten let her Movistar team pick up the pace from about half of the race. Four of the team’s riders took the lead at the foot of the Col d’Aspin climb and pushed hard. The peloton fell apart immediately – numerous riders couldn’t keep up with the increase in speed.

Van Vleuten dictated the pace – five kilometers before the Aspin summit she attacked herself. Only the Poles Niewiadoma, who placed at the same time in the overall classification, and Vollering could follow. Vollering and van Vleuten looked at each other and Niewiadoma drove off alone.

In the end, Niewiadoma can no longer stand up

The Pole climbed the summit solo, rode the descent at risk and started the ascent to the Tourmalet with a lead of a good 45 seconds. There, however, she was no longer able to stand up to Vollering, who was soon approaching. She drove her pace, drove her race and triumphed in the end.

The second edition of the women’s tour, which was launched again last year, ends after eight stages with an individual time trial on Sunday in Pau.