Stadler delivers trains to ÖBB for half a billion euros

After 41 trains for 600 million euros, Stadler is delivering a further 35 double-deckers to the Austrian Federal Railways (ÖBB). The order is worth half a billion euros.

Visualization of a Stadler double decker for ÖBB.

Image: PD

In February 2022, Stadler and ÖBB signed a framework agreement for the delivery of up to 186 electric double-deckers of the Kiss type. This involves a total volume of up to three billion euros. The contract was preceded by a legal gauntlet because of an allegedly defective electronic signature by Stadler under his offer. But finally the Vienna Federal Administrative Court decided: Everything is fine.

