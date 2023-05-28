Home » Stadler wants to start in Kazakhstan in 2024
Business

Stadler wants to start in Kazakhstan in 2024

by admin
Stadler wants to start in Kazakhstan in 2024

Billion dollar order: Stadler wants to start in Kazakhstan in 2024

Next year, the rail vehicle manufacturer from Eastern Switzerland wants to start producing 537 rail cars in the Central Asian country. But first, Stadler has to upgrade the local factory, which it would rather rent than buy.

Production a few years ago at the Tulpar plant, which the Kazakh Railways built in 2011 together with the Spanish railway manufacturer Talgo.

Image: PD

After the billion-euro order from Kazakhstan, the eastern Swiss rail vehicle manufacturer Stadler wants to start production in the former Central Asian Soviet republic in 2024. The first deliveries are expected for the end of 2025.

See also  NATO's new strategic posture

You may also like

Accelerate the creation of first-class enterprises Guangxi’s state-owned...

Credit Suisse, green light from the EU Antitrust:...

Nvidia, ASML, Microsoft: The stock market tips of...

Aperitif Festival in Milan: talks, tastings and shows

Guangzhou: The main economic indicators continued to improve...

The turnaround in traffic also fails because of...

Ita, end of the film: the government signs...

“Expect improvement”: Swiss manager criticizes Zurich airport

Weekend horoscope 27 and 28 May 2023 sign...

Guosen Securities: The blockbuster model G6 is worth...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy