Billion dollar order: Stadler wants to start in Kazakhstan in 2024
Next year, the rail vehicle manufacturer from Eastern Switzerland wants to start producing 537 rail cars in the Central Asian country. But first, Stadler has to upgrade the local factory, which it would rather rent than buy.
After the billion-euro order from Kazakhstan, the eastern Swiss rail vehicle manufacturer Stadler wants to start production in the former Central Asian Soviet republic in 2024. The first deliveries are expected for the end of 2025.