Home Business Starrag has tailwind again and a lot to do
Business

Starrag has tailwind again and a lot to do

by admin
Starrag has tailwind again and a lot to do

Starrag has a tailwind again and is running at full speed

After slipping into the red, the machine tool manufacturer from Eastern Switzerland is profitable again and has full order books. The prospects are promising in all customer sectors, including the armaments industry.

Wind turbines at Griessee in Valais south of the Nufenen Pass. Key parts for the gears and bearings of such turbines are manufactured on Starrag machine tools.

Bild: Olivier Maire/KEY

Airplanes, wind turbines, agricultural and construction machinery, cars and trucks, but also watches or medical technology – machine tools from Starrag, headquartered in Rorschacherberg, are required everywhere for the production of components. And the company also offers machines for “the armaments industry, which we can or must talk about again today,” says Michael Hauser, Chairman of the Board of Directors. He has not yet commented on specific military projects, but he is convinced: “The orders will come.”

See also  Sap Now 2021: digital and Big Data, the keystones of the sustainable transition

You may also like

Silicon Valley Bank, the losers are always the...

Vic de Angelis of Maneskin, the new tattoo...

Transport companies fight against e-ticket smart guys

Jobs without diploma or degree well paid but...

Musk wants to build his own “Utopian town”:...

Shop opening hours: Bern finds a compromise

The League relaunches after Cutro. “Now the Salvini...

From Dutch yields – and other stock market...

Cutro, the victims are 76. Thousands march against...

TX Group thinks back to journalism

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy