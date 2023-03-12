Starrag has a tailwind again and is running at full speed After slipping into the red, the machine tool manufacturer from Eastern Switzerland is profitable again and has full order books. The prospects are promising in all customer sectors, including the armaments industry.

Wind turbines at Griessee in Valais south of the Nufenen Pass. Key parts for the gears and bearings of such turbines are manufactured on Starrag machine tools. Bild: Olivier Maire/KEY

Airplanes, wind turbines, agricultural and construction machinery, cars and trucks, but also watches or medical technology – machine tools from Starrag, headquartered in Rorschacherberg, are required everywhere for the production of components. And the company also offers machines for “the armaments industry, which we can or must talk about again today,” says Michael Hauser, Chairman of the Board of Directors. He has not yet commented on specific military projects, but he is convinced: “The orders will come.”