On March 6, Honor officially released a new generation of flagship phone Magic 5 series in China. The price starts at 3,999 yuan, and it will be officially launched on March 10. DXO has two world firsts, and also launched the Qinghai Lake battery technology, which has many highlights.

During the first release, the Magic5 series also has multiple discounts, such as a Honor Band 7, 24 interest-free installments, and 60-day replacement without repair.

Honor Magic 5 series mainly has three products,They are Honor Magic5 Standard Edition, Honor Magic5 Pro and Honor Magic5 Ultimate Edition,The standard version and the Pro version provide five colors including Brown Blue, Tundra Green, Coral Purple, Burning Orange, and Bright Black, and the Master Edition offers two colors of Burning Orange and Elegant Black.

Magic5 8+256GB version is priced at 3999 yuan

Magic5 12+256GB version is priced at 4499 yuan

Magic5 16+512GB version is priced at 4999 yuan

Magic5 Pro 8+256GB version is priced at 5199 yuan

Magic5 Pro 12+256GB version is priced at 5699 yuan

Magic5 Pro 16+512GB version is priced at 6199 yuan

Magic5 Ultimate Edition 16+512GB version is priced at 6699 yuan

There is also a Montblanc customized version of the Magic5 Ultimate Edition, which uses a specially customized protective case by Montblanc, and the price is 7499 yuan.

Honor Magic5 Pro also won the first place in the DXO screen with a score of 151 points, and the Magic5 Pro/Zhen Zhen Edition won the world’s first DXO photo, with a score of 152, setting a new record.

Not only that,Honor Magic5 series also supports “Eagle Eye Camera”,Incorporating the “millisecond-level” eagle-eye capture algorithm, just like the name, this function is like a real falcon’s eye, which can always lock on the “prey” and quickly save it to achieve “stable, accurate, and ruthless”. End-to-end full-link experience optimization, comprehensively improving startup speed, focusing speed, shutter response speed and imaging speed.

In addition, Honor Magic5 Pro/Zhenzhen Edition is equipped with Honor Qinghai Lake battery,The industry’s first silicon-carbon anode battery technology,The battery capacity of Honor Magic5 Pro/Zhenzhen Edition is 5450mAh, and Honor Magic5 is equipped with a 5100mAh capacity battery.

network,The Honor Magic5 Pro/Zest Edition is equipped with Honor’s self-developed and industry’s first radio frequency enhancement chip C1.In weak signal scenarios such as basements and basements, it can realize the advantages of fast network return and live broadcast without freezing.

At the same time, the Honor Magic5 Pro/Zhen Zhen Edition is also the industry’s first independent Bluetooth antenna architecture, Wi-Fi/Bluetooth has its own antenna, no delay in Bluetooth, no lag in Wi-Fi, smoother communication, and completely solve Wi-Fi/Bluetooth signal interference problem.