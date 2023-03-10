ROME – Great electric maneuvers at Volkswagen. The concept of the entry-level ID.2 (or ID.Golf) could be unveiled on March 15, while 10 new battery-powered models will be launched by 2026, a figure relaunched by Carscoops magazine and officially confirmed by the CEO, Thomas Schäfer.

The renewal and expansion of the Volkswagen offer began with the new ID.3, the subject of a mid-life restyling. It will continue in 2024 with the ID.7, the brand’s first all-electric sedan, which aims to compete with the Tesla Model 3. The debut is scheduled for April 17 at the Shanghai Auto Show, with parallel events to be held in Germany and the United States. The Wolfsburg house has not anticipated the technical specifications of the ID.7, but ensures an electric autonomy of up to 700 km.



La Vw ID.3

The pushed variants of the ID.3 and ID.7 will follow, marked by the acronym GTX (however, the replacement with GTI is being studied). They won’t be as extreme as the internal combustion engine R models, but they will offer superior performance, thanks to the dual engine for a total of 350 HP. This configuration should be inherited from the ID.4 GTX and ID.5 GTX, which have 299hp. And the station wagon version of the ID.7 should also arrive next year.



The interior of the ID.3

For 2025, the facelift and updating of the ID.4 and ID.5 are planned, which should have better habitability. Also in two years, according to Carscoops, the launch of the electric entry-level should take place with two body variants (sedan and crossover), the shapes of which should soon be revealed. The concept could be previewed on March 15 at the 2022 financial results conference. However, it is no longer certain that the name will be ID.2, because there are rumors that Volkswagen could baptize it ID.Golf, to keep the historical name of a model that has been reaping successes for almost fifty years, even in the era of electric vehicles.



The new ID.Buzz

Finally, between 2024 and 2025, the long wheelbase version with US specifications of the ID.Buzz minivan will arrive. The one called California and intended for camping will instead arrive in the second half of the decade.