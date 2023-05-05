Katja Krasavice: “Everyone hates him!” Now she unpacks Dieter Bohlen at DSDS

In her new video “Women”, Katja Krasavice lets a Dieter Bohlen blend appear. In an interview, she explains how badly she felt treated by Bohlen in “Deutschland sucht den Superstar”.

Now pack Katja Krasavice from: your beef with Dieter Bohlen at the jury table of “Deutschland sucht den Superstar” (DSDS) caused huge headlines when the singer stood protectively in front of DSDS candidate Jill Lange in the “Durchnudel” scandal. It should be clear that Katja Krasavice and Dieter Bohlen will no longer be friends. Today Krasavice says about Bohlen at “Bild”: “In the beginning he was polite and nice. I didn’t know that it was a scam from him when he needed something”. But his appearance changed quickly, Bohlen’s “true face” came to light.

Katja Krasavice settles accounts with Dieter Bohlen: “He gets upset all day”

With their new song “Frauen” the Bohlen-Krasavice-Beef is now going into the next round. In the video for the song, it is probably not entirely by chance that a man who looks confusingly similar to the modern-talking star plays in it. Katja Krasavice explains at “Bild”: “I don’t care if Dieter Bohlen reacts to it, I know he sees it, he reads all the comments, gets upset all day, it’s not good for him, he follows suit cool on the outside but I know what it really looks like on the inside.”

Katja Krasavice hands out: Bohlen employees allegedly “hate him”.

“Everyone knows like him [Bohlen, Red.] and everyone kept their mouths shut. That’s a big problem because they’re afraid of losing something,” Krasavice blasphemes. The employees at “Deutschland sucht den Superstar” and RTL “hate him, they gossip about him, they’re all happy when it’s over and they don’t have to see him anymore,” explains Krasavice in the “Bild” video. “There’s neither money nor niceties. It’s simple: Do your work here and then here, bye and bye,” describes Katja Krasavice Bohlen’s behavior behind the scenes. On the other hand, she would give her employees gifts and invite them to eat. However, that would not happen with Bohlen.

Katja Krasavice claims: Dieter Bohlen did not talk to women

The singer did not find her own DSDS collaboration with Dieter Bohlen intoxicating either: “He never spoke, there was rarely communication,” remembers Katja Krasavice. At least that was the case with women, but Dieter Bohlen had already spoken to men, the blonde claims on “Bild”. “You just notice that the mood is different.” While she got along well with her jury colleagues at DSDS, Dieter Bohlen was never there. He was “always in a different room or a different restaurant”. What does the pop titan say about this?

