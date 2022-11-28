Home Entertainment nonnative joins hands with UNDERCOVER to create the latest joint series “OZISM” | Hypebeast
The end of the year is approaching, two well-known Japanese designers Takayuki Fujii and Jun Takahashi are coming together to lead their personal brands nonnative and UNDERCOVER to create the latest joint series “OZISM”, which aims to pay tribute to the late Japanese director Ozu Kudos to Yasujiro, whose well-known works include “Late Spring”, “Tokyo Story” and “The Taste of Saury”.

This series is created around the image and appearance of modern Japanese people. Together, the two set the theme of “mature men’s casual wear” to create a variety of characteristic designs. Among them, they also re-deconstructed the work clothes worn by Japanese monks in temples – “work” Clothes Samue” shows the rich and detailed design ideas of this series through various shapes, including jackets, long-sleeved T-Shirts, trousers and Guidi heel zipper shoes, successfully infusing their respective aesthetics into this year-end joint work , simple, introverted, and has a latent cultural heritage; it is worth mentioning that the two also appeared together in this image shooting.

This series is expected to be officially released in early December, and more information is expected to be released in the next few days. Interested readers please pay attention.

