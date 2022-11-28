The third round of the league ended, Zhejiang Sports Lottery men’s volleyball team entered a good stage with 4 matches, 2 wins and 2 losses

Source: Zhejiang Online-Qianjiang Evening News Hourly News





Reporter Yang Jian



Yesterday afternoon, the Zhejiang Sports Lottery Men’s Volleyball Team defeated the Tianjin Men’s Volleyball Team 3:0, ending the third leg of the first stage of the Men’s Volleyball Super League this season with a record of 4 matches, 2 wins and 2 losses. Next, the whole team will continue to stay in Hefei to prepare for the fourth round of Group A make-up match in the first stage.

In the past 4 games, the Zhejiang Sports Lottery Men’s Volleyball Team faced Shandong, Shanghai, Jiangsu, and Tianjin Men’s Volleyball Teams in turn. Compared with the second leg, the third leg has no underdogs. Zhejiang Sports Lottery men’s volleyball team lost 2:3 to Shandong in the first match, and faced the favorite Shanghai men’s volleyball team in the second match. Although they lost 0:3 in the end, there was no one-sided situation in the game. However, the Zhejiang Sports Lottery men’s volleyball team, which is dominated by the youth army, also exposed the problems of inexperience and unstable mentality, and was overtaken by opponents many times in the leading situation.

There are deficiencies and surprises. Zhejiang Sports Lottery men’s volleyball team played well in the face of the Jiangsu team with foreign aid and the Tianjin team, which is strong today. god. “The problem of cooperation still exists, but everyone’s efforts can be felt. In these few games, our state is getting better and better every day.” Zhang Jingyin, the main attacker, told reporters that everyone is very excited about the games these days. Full of confidence. In the next games, he will still do his best to drive the emotions of the young players.

“Overall, it’s better than the last one.” Shen Andong, head coach of Zhejiang Sports Lottery Men’s Volleyball Team, said frankly that the game still exposed the big problem of young players’ state ups and downs, especially when facing strong teams, they couldn’t hold back when they were in the lead , For the team to go further in the future, the players need to go through greater tests.

Regarding the next preparation plan, Shen Andong said that the setter is still a “big problem” and will focus on strengthening training in this area. However, he hopes that the players can learn more and summarize more during the game, use the game as a substitute for training, and make up for the depth of the bench.