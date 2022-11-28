Little Christian died in the Padua hospital after being transferred from the Belluno hospital. The child, hospitalized with a high fever, was struck by fulminant meningitis.

A one-year-old boy died of bacterial meningitis after being transferred from the San Martino hospital in Belluno to the Padua hospital. Little Christian had been taken to the Belluno hospital emergency room by his family and the doctors had admitted him with a high fever in the pediatric department. After some checks, the child was transferred to the Padua hospital, where the situation then worsened.

According to reports from the same Belluno hospital a Fanpage.it, the San Martino pediatricians ordered the transfer of the little one to the specialist center as soon as his health conditions worsened. Arriving at the hospital in Padua, the minor would have been diagnosed with fulminant meningitis caused by pneumococcus. For the child, however, unfortunately there was already nothing more to do.

The funeral will be held tomorrow, Tuesday 29 November, in the city of Cavarzano. The little boy’s body will be buried in Cusighe. The parents of the minor live in Belluno, in the hamlet of Cavarzano. Christian was born on August 26 a year ago and enjoyed excellent health.

The parents, seeing the child’s body temperature rise dramatically, had decided to take him to the emergency room of the Belluno hospital. The doctors had immediately taken care of him and arranged for him to be hospitalized to bring down his fever. However, as the hours went by, his health conditions worsened until he was transferred to the specialized center in Padua.

The child’s heart stopped beating some time after arriving at the Padua hospital. His parents assisted him all the time, following him from the Belluno hospital to the specialist center where he sadly passed away. The entire community of Cavarzano has rallied around the family of the little one and he will attend the funeral scheduled for tomorrow.