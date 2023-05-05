Home » Nike Reveals SNKRS Filters Nearly 12 Billion Shoe Snatching Bots Every Month
Lucy Rouse, general manager of Nike SNKRS, recently revealed in a report at Nike S23NYC how Nike is dealing with the rampant “shoe-grabbing robot” BOT. She mentioned that SNKRS has confirmed the detection of nearly 12 billion shoe-grabbing robot programs every month, especially when there are popular sneakers on sale, such as Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Olive” and the previous “Reverse Mocha” color scheme, Nearly half of the millions of draws are bots.

The good news is that Lucy Rouse claims that the success rate of the Nike filtering robot is as high as 98%. The officials try their best to ensure that everyone is in a balanced competitive environment. In fact, the “Verifying submissions…” page that appears after the lottery is that the SNKRS system is filtering possible submissions. robot program.

Nike uses a variety of strategies to clear robots, including first-come-first-served SNKRS Flow, a lottery system that randomly rewards users SNKRS Draw, Exclusive Access, SNKRS Pass limited to a specific area, SNKRS Scratcher for scraping pictures, and SNKRS Cam for shooting specific images etc.

