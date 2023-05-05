The first professional marathon club in our province was established_Zhejiang Online

The first professional marathon club in our province was established

2023-05-05 10:22:38





Source: Sport Tribune





Correspondent Zhao Ma

On May 3, the press conference for the establishment of the Hard Work Professional Marathon Club was held. This is the first professional marathon club in our province. Soil.

The club sets up head coaches, head coaches, professional consultants, professional cooperation agencies and other post departments to ensure the normal training and operation of the club. The talent training and selection system has been gradually improved, and professional athletes have been signed. At the same time, outstanding seedlings will be found nationwide to train athletes. In order to improve the performance of mass marathon enthusiasts, the club will set up training programs such as annual classes, summer training classes, winter training classes, and plateau training classes. While the club is developing, further improve the level of professional and mass marathon runners in our province. It is reported that the recruitment of students started yesterday.

In order to ensure the sports safety of club players, the club cooperates with Hangzhou Marathon Sports Medicine Research Institute, integrates various medical equipment resources of the institute, tests the sports-related physical condition of every player entering the club, and establishes an exclusive file for The sports information and physical condition indicators of each player are dynamically tracked and observed, and personalized sports prescriptions and medical rehabilitation suggestions are provided according to the physical condition of the club players, so as to realize all-round scientific management and escort the scientific training and performance improvement of club members.