Starting from RMB 245,900, the new Honda CR-V plug-in hybrid version is launched: the fuel consumption per 100 kilometers is as low as 1.61L

On the evening of March 10, the new Dongfeng Honda CR-V e:PHEV (plug-in hybrid version) was launched.Launched a total of three models, the price range is 245,900 to 289,900 yuanthe car is equipped with the fourth-generation i-MMD dual-motor hybrid technology, with a comprehensive fuel consumption of 1.61L/100km.

In terms of exterior design, the car is basically consistent with the fuel version of CR-V, that is, there are some differences in details. The front face is an inverted trapezoidal front grille, and the interior is supplemented by black mesh elements, with narrow and long headlights on both sides. The overall look is much sharper than the current model, and the brand LOGO is decorated with blue embellishments to highlight the new energy attributes.

Body size is still4703/1866/1680mm, wheelbase is 2701mmpositioned as a compact SUV, except for the different tail marks on the rear of the car, the new Honda CR-V e:PHEV actually uses a single-side single-outlet exhaust, while the fuel version has a double-sided two-outlet exhaust exhaust layout.

The interior of the new car has not changed much.Equipped with a 10.1-inch floating central control screen and built-in Honda CONNECT 3.0 intelligent guidance and mutual connectionsupports OTA upgrades, and is equipped with push-button gear shifting. It will be equipped with functions such as front seat heating, ventilation, steering wheel heating, mobile phone wireless charging, HUD head-up display, and Honda SENSING 360 safety driving assistance.

The new car will be equipped with the fourth-generation i-MMD dual-motor hybrid technology, which consists of a 2.0L Atkinson cycle naturally aspirated engine and a motor.Among them, the maximum output of the engine is 150 horsepower, and the peak torque is 183 Nm; the peak power of the driving motor is 135kW (183.5 horsepower), and the peak torque is 335 Nm。

It is matched with a 17.7kWh battery, with a pure electric range of 73km under WLTC working conditions.The transmission system matches the E-CVT continuously variable transmission, and the comprehensive fuel consumption is 1.61L/100kmgreatly reducing the cost of use.