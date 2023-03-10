In recent years we have made many advances in scientific research regarding the female sexuality, however there are still many unknowns and themes that are being studied today: one of these is certainly the female orgasm.

In the past, no difference was contemplated between clitoral and vaginal orgasms, but there was talk of a unique orgasm, achievable even without direct stimulation.

The latter aspect has also been confirmed by more recent studies which have demonstrated how, effectively, women can reach orgasm with direct stimulation from the G-spot, but also simply with kisses, caresses, pushed words, erotic fantasies and so on and so forth. This happens because the mental component strongly affects the orgasmic reaction.

However, what does not seem to be true is that there is only one type of orgasm. Going beyond scientific research and giving the floor directly to women, it emerges that there are two very different types: vaginal and clitoral. The first it is an intense and short experience, the second is of longer duration and extends to the whole body.

But that’s not all, a research conducted in 2017 by a group of researchers from Lioness (American startup that produces vibrators), he spotted well 3 types of orgasm.

The study was based on a sample of 54 women who, through stimulation with specific sex toys, gave amazing tests.

“For monitoring, the women were instructed to self-stimulate with the vibrator until they reached orgasm and then turn off the sex toy two minutes after reaching it. This allowed the dildo to determine when orgasms occurred and to observe the type of changes in pelvic floor contractions that preceded and followed each orgasm,” explained the team.

Here are the three types of orgasms that emerged from the study: ‘wave orgasm’ (“a wave that begins with a strong tension followed by a short burst of contractions and finally a pleasant sensation of release”), ‘volcano orgasm’ (“a moment where almost every muscle in the body tenses as the pleasure intensifies, followed by a huge release”) e ‘snowball orgasm’ (“a moment when the body starts shaking, and then suddenly explodes, the body snaps, has a kind of spasm until it starts to calm down to let the muscles rest”).

Unfortunately, however, the study reveals that each woman can only achieve one type of orgasm throughout his life: “People who have experienced volcano orgasms have not experienced snowball orgasms. This is not to say that having multiple types of orgasms is impossible, but until now we have not had any cases of women having multiple orgasms or having changed the type of orgasm even after years of data”.