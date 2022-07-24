◎my country’s economy is in the critical window of stabilization and recovery, and the third quarter is crucial.

◎ Make great efforts to consolidate the foundation for economic recovery, focus on stabilizing the macroeconomic market, keep the economy operating within a reasonable range, and give priority to ensuring stable employment and stable prices.

Premier Li Keqiang of the State Council presided over an executive meeting of the State Council on the 21st to deploy policies and measures to continuously expand effective demand and enhance the driving force for economic recovery and development; determine to further regulate administrative discretion, and decide to cancel and adjust a number of fines。

The reporter of “Daily Economic News” noted that the meeting pointed out that my country’s economy is in a critical window for stabilization and recovery, and the third quarter is crucial.

Focus on stabilizing the macroeconomic market

Not long ago, the “transcript” of China‘s economy in the first half of the year was released.Data show that in the first half of the year, my country’s GDP was 56,264.2 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 2.5% at constant prices.。

The meeting pointed out that my country’s economy is in a critical window for stabilization and recovery, and the third quarter is crucial. It is necessary to implement the deployment of the Party Central Committee and the State Council, and efficiently coordinate epidemic prevention and control and economic and social development.Promote the further effectiveness of the package of economic stabilization policies, make great efforts to consolidate the foundation for economic recovery, focus on stabilizing the macroeconomic market, keep the economy operating within a reasonable range, and give priority to ensuring stable employment and stable prices.。

The meeting also pointed out that there is still considerable room for the release of policy effectiveness such as policy-based development financial tools, and can leverage a large amount of social funds, which should be used in a market-oriented way, and make better use of effective investment to make up for shortcomings, adjust structure, and stabilize employment. The comprehensive effect of consumption and its key role in economic recovery and development.

The reporter noted thatThe executive meeting of the State Council held on June 29 determined the measures for policy and development financial instruments to support the construction of major projects. The meeting decided to use policy and development financial tools to raise 300 billion yuan through the issuance of financial bonds, etc., to supplement the capital of major projects including new infrastructure, but not more than 50% of the total capital, or for special projects. Debt project capital bridge.

Establish a coordination mechanism for promoting effective investment in important projects

“Daily Economic News” reporter noted that the meeting also proposed a number of specific measures.

One isEstablish a coordination mechanism for promoting effective investment in important projects, with relevant state departments working together and examining and approving in parallel, operating continuously and efficiently.The selected projects should comply with the “14th Five-Year Plan” and other plans, have economic benefits, and be able to start construction as soon as possible. The second is to invest funds for policy development financial instruments in compliance with laws and regulations, and do not engage in local slicing. The more mature projects are, the greater the support will be.

The third is to speed up the progress of projects in accordance with quality requirements, create conditions to ensure that construction sites are not shut down and related industrial chains and supply chains are uninterrupted, and more physical workloads will be formed in the third quarter. In a timely manner, a joint working group of departments will be organized to go to local areas to supervise and promote service projects. Strengthen management and audit to ensure the quality of the project, leave no sequelae, and put an end to corruption and rent-seeking.

In addition, the meeting also pointed out that consumption is closely related to people’s livelihood and should still be the main driving force of the economy. Financial institutions should be supported to adopt more flexible arrangements for personal consumption loans affected by the epidemic. City-specific policies will promote the steady and healthy development of the real estate market, ensure rigid housing needs, and reasonably support improvement needs. Introduce specific measures to support the healthy development of the platform economy, and give full play to the role of the platform economy in creating jobs and promoting consumption. Increase financial support for import and export.

Yan Yuejin, Research Director of the Think Tank Center of E-House Research InstituteIn an interview with the “Daily Economic News” reporter on WeChat, he pointed out that the meeting continued to mention real estate based on effective demand and economic recovery. The policy points out that city-specific policies will promote the steady and healthy development of the real estate market, ensure rigid housing demand, and reasonably support improvement needs. The mention of real estate this time also shows the important role of real estate consumption in effective demand and economic recovery.

