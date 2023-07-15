State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission Reveals A-level Enterprises in 2022 Annual Performance Assessment

State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission (SASAC) has released the list of A-level enterprises in the 2022 annual performance assessment of the heads of central enterprises. The assessment and allocation bureau of SASAC announced the list on July 15.

According to the “Measures for the Evaluation of the Operating Performance of Persons in Charge of Central Enterprises,” the evaluation results of the operating performance of central enterprise leaders in 2022 have been reviewed and approved during the Party Committee Meeting and Committee Meeting of SASAC.

The list of A-level companies includes China‘s major state-owned enterprises across various sectors. Some of the notable companies in the list are China National Offshore Oil Corporation, China Petrochemical Corporation (Sinopec), China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC), China Mobile Communications Group, and China Merchants Group.

Other prominent companies in the list are China Electronics Technology Group, National Energy Investment Group, China COSCO Shipping Corporation, State Grid Corporation of China, and China Resources Group.

State-owned enterprises play a significant role in China‘s economy and are key drivers of growth and development. The annual performance assessment conducted by SASAC evaluates the performance of the heads of these central enterprises based on various factors like financial performance, innovation, efficiency, and contribution to the country’s strategic objectives.

The release of the list of A-level enterprises serves as recognition for the strong performance and effective leadership provided by the heads of these companies. Being classified as A-level indicates that these enterprises have met or exceeded expectations in their respective industries and have made significant contributions to the overall development of the Chinese economy.

The announcement of the list by SASAC highlights the government’s commitment to promoting transparent and accountable governance in state-owned enterprises.

As SASAC is responsible for supervising and administering state-owned assets, its role in evaluating and rewarding the performance of central enterprise leaders is crucial for ensuring efficient and effective operation of these companies. The evaluation process helps to identify strengths, weaknesses, and areas for improvement, contributing to the continuous growth and success of the state-owned sector.

The release of the list also serves as a signal to investors and stakeholders about the stability and soundness of these central enterprises, showcasing their strong performance and providing assurance for future collaborations and investments.

