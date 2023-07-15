China’s Seven Departments Join Forces to Enhance Poverty Alleviation and Rural Revitalization Efforts

China‘s seven government departments have come together to strengthen efforts to alleviate poverty and revitalize rural areas. The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs, along with the Ministry of Veterans Affairs, the Central Committee of the Communist Youth League, the All-China Women’s Federation, the China Association for Science and Technology, the China Disabled Persons’ Federation, and the All-China Federation of Industry and Commerce held a video conference on the 14th to discuss the joint efforts needed to consolidate and expand the achievements made in poverty alleviation and rural revitalization.

During the meeting, Liu Huanxin, Vice Minister of the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs and Director of the National Rural Revitalization Bureau, delivered a speech highlighting the importance of the various departments working together to achieve the desired results. Hu Sheng, Secretary of the Secretariat of the Central Committee of the Communist Youth League, Du Rui, Member of the Party Group of the All-China Women’s Federation, and Secretary of the Secretariat, Cheng Kai, vice chairman of the All-China Federation of Industry and Commerce, and other high-ranking officials also attended the meeting and delivered speeches.

The meeting emphasized the focus for 2022, which is to consolidate and expand the achievements of poverty alleviation and advance key tasks in rural revitalization. It emphasized the need for coordination and cooperation among the various departments and units involved in this effort. The year 2023 was highlighted as an important year for fully implementing the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. It called for increased income for those who have been lifted out of poverty as a fundamental measure and urged a focus on accelerating the development of poverty-stricken counties.

The meeting also stressed the importance of monitoring and providing assistance to prevent those who have been lifted out of poverty from returning to poverty. It called for joint efforts to promote continuous increases in income and accelerate the development of poverty-stricken areas. The goal is to create a livable, business-friendly, and beautiful countryside, and to improve the quality of life for those who have been lifted out of poverty.

To ensure effective implementation of these goals, the seven departments were urged to strengthen organization and promotion, improve regular meeting mechanisms, and work together to solve problems. Support and resources were called upon to flow into poverty-stricken areas. Additionally, publicity and mobilization efforts were highlighted to encourage more retired soldiers, youth, women, scientific and technological workers, the disabled, and private enterprises to contribute to the consolidation and expansion of achievements in poverty alleviation and rural revitalization.

The meeting was attended by important officials from the relevant departments and bureaus of the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs, the Ministry of Veterans Affairs, the Central Committee of the Communist Youth League, the All-China Women’s Federation, the China Association for Science and Technology, the China Disabled Persons’ Federation, and the All-China Federation of Industry and Commerce. Attendees included representatives from the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps’ agricultural and rural revitalization department, the Department of Veterans Affairs, the Youth League Committee, the Women’s Federation, the Association for Science and Technology, the Disabled Persons’ Federation, and the Federation of Industry and Commerce who attended the meeting at branch venues across the country.

This initiative represents a united effort by the Chinese government to address poverty and revitalize rural areas. By combining resources and expertise, the hope is to create long-lasting positive changes for the people and communities affected.

