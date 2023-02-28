Home Business Stellantis invests 155 million dollars in three US factories
(Teleborsa) – Stellantis will invest $155 Million in Three Plants in Kokomo, Indiana (USA), for the production of new electric drive modules (EDM). Modules that will power the electric vehicles that will be assembled in North America. The goal to be achieved is to cover 50% of sales in the United States with battery electric vehicles by 2030.

Edm is one complete solution for electric powertrains and consists of three main components – electric motor, power electronics and transmission – enclosed in a single module, to offer better performance and range at competitive costs.

Maintain 265 jobs

“By combining the benefits of EDM with new BEV platforms and innovative batteries, we will be able to offer our customers a variety of electric vehicles with unmatched performance and range at cheaper prices,” said the CEO Carlos Tavares. The new optimized EDM will allow each platform to achieve up to 500 miles (800 kilometers) of range, a statement specifies.

The investment will allow for maintain over 265 jobs in the three factories. Since 2020 Stellantis has invested nearly $3.3 billion in Indiana to drive the transition to electrification.

