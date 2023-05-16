Stellantis invests in Symbio: an axis with Michelin and Faurecia for hydrogen

Stellantis invests with Michelin and Faurecia in Symbio, leader of hydrogen mobility. The automotive group, born from the merger of FCA with PSA, acquires a consortium of 33.3% of the company that will produce 50,000 fuel cells by 2025 in the gigafactory of Saint-Fons, in France. Under the binding agreement, Faurecia and Michelin will each retain 33.3% stakes. The entry of Stellantis among the shareholders will favor the development of Symbio in Europe and in the USA. “Acquiring an equal stake in Symbio will strengthen our leadership position in hydrogen vehicles, supporting our fuel cell van production in France, and is a perfect complement to our growing battery electric vehicle offering.” explains Carlos Tavares, CEO of Stellantis – Hydrogen fuel cells are essential and Symbio will become a major player in the battle to protect future generations».

Symbio has planned to produce 50,000 fuel cells a year by 2025, taking advantage of the ultra-modern gigafactory in Saint-Fons, which will start production in the second half of 2023. In 2022, Symbio announced the implementation of the HyMotive project to give impetus to its industrialization and the development of disruptive innovations, allowing the company to reach a total production capacity in France of 100,000 systems per year by 2028, with the creation of 1,000 jobs in the transalpine country.

According to the company, the agreement represents “a significant step in the decarbonization of the mobility sector and is a demonstration of Symbio’s technological excellence in the field of innovations related to hydrogen fuel cells”.