Stellantis, the table with Mimit, unions and the Region is underway

The Minister of Enterprise and Made in Italy, Adolfo Ursoduring the meeting on the automotive sector with the trade unions, according to what is learned, communicated that it is working for an agreement with Stellantis for the start of a process aimed at signing the program agreement involving all the players interested.

The objective is the establishment, for the first time, of the Stellantis Table, made up of Mimit, the company, the trade unions, the Regions and Anfia.

The table will be aimed at signing, by the end of the year, a program agreement that has a horizon to 2030 and which provides for the involvement of all parties. The establishment of the working group will also be an opportunity to plan the additional resources available to the Government, including those deriving from the revision of the PNRR/RepowerEU, to support the green transition of the automotive supply chain.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

