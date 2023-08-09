Home » Wall Street, the performance in the session of August 8, 2023
Health

Wall Street, the performance in the session of August 8, 2023

by admin
Wall Street, the performance in the session of August 8, 2023

The major US stock indexes finished the day with fractional discounts.

The Dow Jones finished down 0.45% to 35,314 points, while the S&P500 lost 0.42% to 4,499 points. The Nasdaq was also in the red (-0.79% to 13,884 points).

Very positive day for Eli Lilly (+14.9% to $521.51), after the release of the financial results for the 2nd quarter of 2023, the period closed with revenues and earnings per share better than the consensus of analysts.

Stocks in the financial sector are down, after Moody’s put the ratings of some US banking giants under observation for a possible downgrade. Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan Chase lost 2.05% and 0.56% respectively. American Express was also in the red (-0.67%).

This text is written for informational purposes only, can be modified at any time and can NOT be considered a solicitation of public savings. The website does not guarantee the correctness and does not assume responsibility for the use of the information contained therein.

See also  Borsa Italiana, the comment of the session of 1 March 2023

You may also like

Lauterbach wants to flank cannabis approval with a...

GoPro HERO11 Black con Dual Battery Charger +...

Hush cut is the biggest fall 2023 hairstyle...

what it is, where it is and the...

The DIZG presents the bone screw that becomes...

«Wagner benefits from instability»- breaking latest news

When milk upsets your stomach – DKV consumer...

Amazon summit, alliance against deforestation announced

VALE – MUESLI RAISINS HAZELNUTS 375

eight countries together to save the Amazon –...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy