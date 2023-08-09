Wall Street, the performance in the session of August 8, 2023

The major US stock indexes finished the day with fractional discounts.

The Dow Jones finished down 0.45% to 35,314 points, while the S&P500 lost 0.42% to 4,499 points. The Nasdaq was also in the red (-0.79% to 13,884 points).

Very positive day for Eli Lilly (+14.9% to $521.51), after the release of the financial results for the 2nd quarter of 2023, the period closed with revenues and earnings per share better than the consensus of analysts.

Stocks in the financial sector are down, after Moody’s put the ratings of some US banking giants under observation for a possible downgrade. Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan Chase lost 2.05% and 0.56% respectively. American Express was also in the red (-0.67%).

