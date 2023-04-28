Stiftung Warentest: This is the best food delivery service

PR/Business Insider

Disclaimer: If you make a purchase from a link marked with an asterisk, we receive a small commission. Learn more

Grocery delivery services are convenient as they save you from going to the supermarket and especially lugging around heavy bags. So it’s no wonder that food delivery services are so popular. This was reinforced by providers such as Gorillas, Flink or Getir, who even deliver the orders immediately within a few minutes. On the other hand, there are conventional services such as the Rewe delivery service, Bringmeister and Flaschenpost, where the deliveries are at the front door in a few hours at the earliest – but usually on another day.

HAVE FOOD DELIVERED

Grocery delivery services tested by Stiftung Warentest

At first glance, gorillas and co. seem to be the more attractive providers. But is it really like that? Stiftung Warentest investigated this question. For the May issue (2023) of “Test” magazine the consumer organization tested the six food delivery services Gorillas, Flink, Getir, Rewe, Bringmeister and Flaschenpost. The following factors were taken into account for the test:

Delivery (delivery times, punctuality, completeness, condition and temperature of the goods)

Order and payment processing

customer service

data protection

General terms and conditions of business

read too The finale of “Cashburners”: What’s next for the gorillas and the founder?

Stiftung Warentest: Gorillas and Co. behind conventional food delivery services

The result of the study: Although none of the six providers achieved poor test results, conventional food delivery services performed better than instant services. Rewe, Bringmeister and Flaschenpost each received the quality rating “good”, while Gorillas, Flink and Getir only received the quality rating “satisfactory”. One of the reasons for this was that the instant services had problems with the temperatures of refrigerated goods in the test. In contrast, traditional delivery services have had no difficulty maintaining the cold chain.

The best food delivery service: This is the test winner at Stiftung Warentest

The best grades were given to both Rewe and Bringmeister. In the test by Stiftung Warentest, both made it to an overall grade of 2.1 (corresponds to the quality rating “good”). So there are two test winners among the food delivery services. What does Stiftung Warentest have to say about the two providers?

Best food delivery service according to Stiftung Warentest: Rewe Rewe Lieferservice – food delivery service* Quality rating from Stiftung Warentest: “good” (grade: 2.1)



Strengthen: very good customer service (1.5), good order and payment processing (1.6)



weaknesses: Delivery only satisfactory (2.7)

Second test winner at Stiftung Warentest: Bringmeister Bringmeister – Grocery delivery service Quality rating from Stiftung Warentest: “good” (grade: 2.1)



Strengthen: very good order and payment processing (1.4), good customer service (1.6)



weaknesses: Data protection only satisfactory (3.5) See also Audi, the Artemis project could be suspended

You can buy, download and read the full report with the test results for all six food delivery services at “Test.de”.