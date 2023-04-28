Home » Authorities continue with prevention measures against the rains – Diario La Página
On this day, territorial managers from the Ministry of the Interior and the Civil Protection Operational Tactical Teams carried out a day of cleaning up culverts in the Dina neighborhood, in San Salvador.

“These actions seek to reduce flooding in the area, when the rains come, we know that they are vulnerable areas and as the Operational Tactical Team and territorial managers of the Ministry of the Interior we seek to reduce these effects”said a member of the Operational Tactical Team, Salomón Gómez.

The Government is committed to guaranteeing the well-being of the Salvadoran population, which is why it anticipates the winter with the implementation of these mitigation measures, especially in areas identified as most vulnerable.

“The aim is to protect the neighborhood, that the inhabitants feel safe, that they do not suffer any type of flooding […] What they do is to be applauded, not only in this neighborhood, but I have seen it in several neighborhoods in San Salvador and outside of San Salvador”affirmed the inhabitant and member of ADESCO colonia Dina, Alejandra Salmerón.

The Ministry of the Environment and Natural Resources expects the rainy season to begin at the beginning of May and to be fully established by the end of the same month.

The Government reiterates the call to Salvadorans to alert the institutions about any emergency through the official channels of the Civil Protection Emergency Operations Center: 2281-0888 o al 7070-3307.

