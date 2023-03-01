







On March 1, 2023, stock index futures rose across the board. The main contract of Shanghai and Shenzhen 300 stock index futures (IF) rose 1.62%, the main contract of Shanghai Stock Exchange 50 stock index futures (IH) rose 1.48%, and the main contract of CSI 500 stock index futures (IC) rose 0.81%, the main contract of China Securities 1000 stock index futures (IM) rose 0.86%.

On March 1, the market opened lower throughout the day and then fluctuated higher. The three major indexes all rose slightly to welcome the start of March.On the disk, digital economy-related sectors are strong throughout the day, concept stocks set off a daily limit, and the direction of state-owned cloudChina Unicom、COSCO HaikeDaily limit, Xinchuang directionBohui Technology、Danghong Technology、Xiling InformationAverage daily limit of 20CM, ChatGPT directionHanvon TechnologyAfternoon daily limit,Haitian RuishengIt rose by more than 9%. Satellite navigation concept stocks oscillated and strengthened,Zhenyou Technologyrose more than 10%,Shanghai HugongOnce the daily limit. Three-child concept stocks changed in the afternoon,blonde rabbiA new stage high. On the downside, ophthalmology concept stocks fell into adjustment,Xingqi eye dropsIt fell more than 8%. In general, individual stocks rose more and fell less, with more than 3,300 individual stocks in the two cities rising. The turnover of the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock markets today was 918.9 billion, which was 162.2 billion higher than that of the previous trading day. In terms of sectors, the sectors such as State-owned Assets Cloud, Data Elements, Xinchuang, and ChatGPT were the top gainers, while the textile, ophthalmic medical care, POE film, and medical equipment sectors were the top losers. As of the close, the Shanghai Composite Index rose 1%, the Shenzhen Component Index rose 1.11%, and the ChiNext Index rose 0.61%.

Opening a futures account on a large cooperative platform with Sina is safe, fast and guaranteed



Massive information, accurate interpretation, all in the Sina Finance APP

Editor in charge: Zhao Siyuan