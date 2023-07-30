Home » Stock market tips from François Bloch: BE Semiconductor, Also Holding
At BE Semiconductor, short-term panic is unfounded – and other stock tips of the week

In “Switzerland at the weekend”, our money columnist François Bloch writes why silence is appropriate for the Dutch technology group and which other titles belong in the portfolio.

Parts of my readership showed panic reactions when the papers of the Dutch technology stock weeks ago BE Semiconductor (BESI NA) have made a short-term dive: Now even the last pessimist should have calmed down. With an investment return including dividend yield of +119 percent over the last twelve months, there is no place for any complaints. A very large Swiss bank has now smelled the roast in the 9 billion euro title, which has increased its commitment by its own management by 83.71 percent since the last observation. («Follow me» für You&US)

