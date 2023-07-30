What does Rubi look like today? Fun

This is what the actress who portrayed the character Rubi in the series of the same name looks like today.

Source: Youtube/screenshot/Latino Svet

The series “Rubi” was broadcast in 2004, when it experienced incredible popularity in Serbia, and actress Barbara Mori gained great fame thanks to the role of the main villain.

The beautiful actress is 44 years old today, and at 38 she became a grandmother for the first time. Her Instagram is full of photos proving that age can’t do anything to her, and it is known that she has not undergone any plastic surgery so far. Barbara lightened her hair, and in the meantime devoted herself to more serious roles. She likes to pose in nature publications, shares photos from nature with her fans, but does not hide her private life. In the movies, she still gets the roles of fatal beauties like Ruby was.

The famous actress started her career as a model, and then on TV Azteca she started with a series of roles in Latin American series. The role of the famous Ruby is one of her most famous and this role brought her the award for the best female role from TV “Novelas” magazine. However, like Ruby, she was not so lucky in love.

From 2016 to 2017, she was married to actor Kent Ray Sigman (he is the brother of the beautiful actress Stephanie Sigman). The marriage did not last long, nor did her relationship with the politician Serhi Mayer, with whom she has a son, Serhi Mayer Mori (21), who, like his mother, had a daughter at a very young age.

This is what Rubi looks like today:



See description

RUBI 19 YEARS LATER – THIS IS WHAT THE FAMOUS ACTRESS LOOKS LIKE! Serbia adored her, and you won’t believe what she is like NOW! (PHOTO)

Hide description

Source: instagram/screenshot/delamoriBr. image: 5 1 / 5 Source: instagram/screenshot/delamoriBr. image: 5 2 / 5 Source: instagram/screenshot/delamoriBr. image: 5 3 / 5 AD Source: instagram/screenshot/delamoriBr. image: 5 4 / 5 Source: instagram/screenshot/delamoriBr. picture: 5 5 / 5

BONUS VIDEO:

03:10 DIDI J IS NOT JUST A SINGER ANYMORE! Started a new business in the heart of Belgrade and says she has no intention of STOPPING AT THIS Source: Kurir TV

Source: Kurir TV

A world of celebrities at your fingertips. All hot topics, current events and the hottest gossip in one place. Join the Viber community THE LIFE OF THE FAMOUS and be updated every day!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

