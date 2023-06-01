Home » Stop short-term rentals in the historic center of Florence
Business

Stop short-term rentals in the historic center of Florence

by admin
Stop short-term rentals in the historic center of Florence

Stop short-term rentals in the historic center of Florence. Dario Nardella, mayor of the capital, has decided to ban the use of residential properties for short-term tourist rentals, the hospitality model typical of platforms such as Airbnb and the like, throughout the UNESCO area of ​​the historic centre. The ban does not have retroactive effect and the mayor has decided that he will pass a council resolution to introduce a change to the municipal operational plan. The goal is to support the residence in the historical centre.

“We realize that it is a daring law – said the mayor – juridically daring, but we are aware that we can legally defend it. If we don’t try to take politically disruptive actions, no one makes a move: we’re tired of announcements, the problem has become structural. We will use the tax lever for all those who want to collaborate and go back: the owners of properties, currently intended for short-term rentals, who want to return to long-term rentals, will have an incentive from our administration, the zeroing of the Imu second home for three years. An average apartment in the center pays more than 2,000 euros a year in IMU as a second home». Nardella deems the draft on short-term tourist rentals being worked on by Daniela Santanchè, Minister of Tourism, unsatisfactory, «but our willingness to collaborate remains. We share the goal, which is to face the risk of oversized tourism, safeguard housing and prevent depopulation. The problem is that this proposal does not contain any useful and effective tool for addressing the issues of housing, high rents and the impact of tourist flows”.

See also  Qi Ye: How to better integrate wealth management with the asset management industry - Professional Market - Market Information Network

For the mayor, the only positive point contained in the draft «is the presence of a census system, setting the minimum limit of two days for rent is useless, in a city like ours the average stay of tourists is 2, 9 nights”. And for those who transgress “the contract is null and void, but there is no financial penalty”. Finally Nardella underlines “there is no planning and regulation tool entrusted to local administrations: the mayors are ignored, unlike what happens in the other main European countries such as France, Spain, Holland”.

You may also like

BTp Value June 2023, Coupon Announced. Is it...

Adidas starts sale of the Yeezy collection

A new European perspective for Kosovo and Serbia

Rich: 800,000 millionaires less – that’s behind the...

Credit Suisse repays 100 billion of liquidity. Wall...

Pouring cold water on expectations of a June...

Wingcopter and Siemens: Drones are to distribute blood...

Generative AI: Projected to grow to $1.3 trillion...

North Rhine – Police officer in training may...

JP Morgan Zhu Haibin: It is expected that...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy