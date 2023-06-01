Compensatory measure for the recognition of the qualification of dental hygienist obtained abroad – Session of October 2023

We inform you that the compensatory measure (aptitude tests) for the recognition of the qualifications of dental hygienist obtained abroad will be held at the University of L’Aquila, in the Aula Magna Alan Turing, Building Block 0 Coppito L’Aquila according to the following schedule:

Written tests October 12, 2023 (starting at 9:30)

Oral tests October 18, 2023 and following days in relation to the number of candidates who will have passed the written test, for candidates who will be suitable for the written tests (starting from 9:30)

Candidates who have answered no less than:

18 quiz (of the 30 foreseen) in the forensic medicine test

(of the 30 foreseen) in the forensic medicine test 27 quiz (of the 45 foreseen) in each of the two tests relating to the other assigned subjects

Only those who have received the executive decree attributing the compensatory measure, with the relative transmission note, after having presented an application for recognition of their dental hygienist title, can participate in the aptitude test.

The information necessary to be able to participate in the compensatory measure, the relative application form, the personal data sheet (to be delivered during the exam) and the procedures for carrying out the tests are contained in the following files: