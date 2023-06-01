Is Wang Likun married? Who is Wang Likun’s current husband? (Who is Wang Likun married?

guide Hello everyone, Kobayashi will explain to you. Is Wang Likun married? Who is Wang Likun’s current husband? Is Wang Likun married? Many people don’t know who her husband is. Let’s take a look now! 1…

Hello everyone, Kobayashi will explain to you. Is Wang Likun married? Who is Wang Likun’s current husband? Is Wang Likun married? Many people don’t know who her husband is. Let’s take a look now!

1. Is Wang Likun married? Who is her husband? Who is Claudia’s husband? Claudia is not married yet, so of course her husband cannot be Yu Hewei, but Claudia had an affair with Yu Hewei before, and the media said that Claudia was Yu Hewei’s mistress in his marriage.

2. Claudia said that Claudia is not familiar with Yu Hewei. Claudia and Yu Hewei used to be two people.

3. Who is Claudia’s husband? Claudia is not married yet, so of course her husband cannot be Yu Hewei. But Claudia had an affair with Yu Hewei before, and the media said that Claudia was Yu Hewei’s mistress in his marriage. In this regard, Claudia said that Wang Yu was not familiar with it.

4. Claudia and Yu Hewei have collaborated in five dramas, four of which were starred by couples, and the image of their on-screen couples is also deeply rooted in the hearts of the people. The relationship between the two has been reported since 2012, when some media took photos of the two at the Beijing airport, behaving intimately. At that time,

5. Claudia said that Claudia is not familiar with Yu Hewei. The so-called intimate photo at the airport is just a photo of the two of them returning to Beijing together after filming “Serial Series”. There were a lot of staff present that day, and the photographer just cut the pictures. But there were news reports in 2012.

6. At this time, Claudia put down her work and rushed to the recording site of a program celebrating Yu Hewei’s birthday. What happened? If not, would you celebrate Yu Hewei’s birthday as a close friend?

7. Is Claudia’s husband Yu Hewei? In 2015, Claudia was suspected of being involved in Yu Hewei’s marriage. On November 4, some media exposed the candid video and photos. The photo shows that Claudia drove to Yu Hewei’s apartment in the middle of the night, and left the next morning. Yu and Wei’s family stayed overnight and intervened in each other’s marriage. For a period of time,

8. Claudia is caught in a mistress storm. On November 6th, Yu Hewei posted on Weibo, saying: The crew was still making snow yesterday, and it really snowed today. Fake snow is fake snow, nothing can be done. Suspected to deny the rumors of the relationship between the two.

9. On the 5th day after the incident, Claudia, who was in trouble with her mistress, posted a long Weibo, denying the rumors of her relationship with Yu Hewei, and clarifying that the relationship between the two is a mentor. It is said that the apartment where the two of them came and went late at night in the earlier film was not Yu Hewei’s home, but the residence of Yu Hewei’s sister. Meanwhile, Claudia sees herself as a social handicap.

10. I have a deep friendship with my elder sister Yu Hewei, and I feel very guilty for interfering with my friend’s privacy.

11. Brief introduction of Yu Hewei Yu Hewei, born on May 4, 1971 in Dongzhou District, Fushun City, Liaoning Province, is an actor from mainland China and graduated from the 96th performance undergraduate class of Shanghai Theater Academy.

12. In 2003, he participated in the TV series “The Sky of History” directed by Gao Xixi; in 2004, he participated in the TV series “Hitch the Wrong Car” and played the anti-No. 1 Su Minsheng. In 2009, he played Liu Bei in the costume drama “Three Kingdoms”. in 2011,

13. Starring in the TV series “Blue Blind: Prison Break” with Claudia. In 2011, he won the Best Actor Award at the Southern Festival “Happiness is on the Road”, and on May 22, 2012, he won the MSN Star Moon Most Valuable Actor Award. August 9, 2015

14. At the 17th Huading Awards Chinese TV Drama Satisfaction Survey Ceremony, won the Best Actor Award for Chinese Contemporary TV Dramas with “The Next Stop Marriage”. In 2016, he starred in the costume drama “Military Division Alliance” on the theme of the Three Kingdoms War.

15. On September 16, 2017, won the 31st China Golden Rooster Award for Best Supporting Actor with “I’m Not Pan Jinlian”.

16. 2017-09-30 How old is Claudia? In what year was Claudia born?

In this article, is Wang Likun married? Who is Wang Likun’s current husband? Is Wang Likun married?