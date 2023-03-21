Home Business Stop smoking outdoors but the State makes agreements with the Spas: Italian no sense
Why make deals with a tobacco multinational if a smoking ban goes into effect? The comment

Today, March 21, 2023, the ban on smoking outdoors in the outdoor areas of restaurants and barsat public transport stops or in the presence of children or women in state of pregnancy and to follow in other places, the list is long enough, this ban also affects electronic cigarettes. What is a bit out of place is that in Italy we have a company called Philip Morris and it is a tobacco multinational, which has stipulated an agreement with the Ministry of Agriculture, for an amount of 500 million euros, to support the tobacco supply chain. Italy is one of the largest tobacco producers in Europe.

PM’s commitment is to buy 21,000 tons of tobacco every year to work at the Crespellano (BO) plant. Now, don’t you think there’s something wrong? In terms of culture, I don’t like “prohibition” tout court because it reminds me so much of the 1930s in America. That children and people in general should live in a healthy environment I totally agree, so the question is: why do agreements with a tobacco multinational if the ban on smoking then comes into effect?

