As part of the new version of the ISMS Funding Guideline (ISMR) of March 7, 2022, Az. E5-1681-7-10, Bavarian municipalities can now finally receive funding for the introduction of an information security concept based on the so-called working aid of the Innovation Foundation Bavarian Municipality.

Requirements for funding for the information security work aid

What is specifically funded?

  1. Advice and support during implementation by expert IT service providers.
  2. Training for employees by certified providers.

How high are the funds for the information security work aid?

Up to 50% of the eligible expenses for the implementation of the work aid for the creation of information security concepts from the Innovationsstiftung Bayerische Kommune, a maximum of 5,000 euros.

As a Bavarian municipality, how do I apply for funding for the information security work aid?

Applications for funding must be submitted in writing or electronically to the government of Upper Franconia as the approval body. The application form and all other information can be found at https://​www​.regie​rung​.ober​fran​ken​.bay​ern​.de/​a​u​f​g​a​b​e​n​/​1​9​2​1​6​9​/​1​9​2​1​7​2​/​l​e​i​s​t​u​n​g​/​l​e​i​s​t​u​n​g​_​3​5​0​0​4​/​i​n​d​e​x​.​h​tml

Further information and links on the information security concept work aid

