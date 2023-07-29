Subway Offers Free ‘Deli Hero’ Sandwiches for Life to Customer Who Changes Name to ‘Subway’

Subway Offers Free Sandwiches for Life to Someone Who Changes Their Name to “Subway”

In a unique marketing campaign, Subway has announced that one fortunate customer who legally changes their first name to “Subway” will receive free “Deli Hero” sandwiches for the rest of their life. The fast food chain made the announcement this week, inviting adults across the United States to enter the contest online at SubwayNameChange.com between August 1 and August 4.

The chosen winner will only be required to proceed with the name change if their name is randomly selected. Subway has also pledged to reimburse the legal and processing costs associated with the name change. The company is specifically targeting “superfans” who are willing to go to great lengths for their favorite signature sandwiches.

Subway referred to a previous incident in 2022 when a dedicated fan camped out for two days to have the Subway Series logo tattooed on their foot, a gesture that earned them a lifetime supply of Subway sandwiches. This creative marketing strategy aims to generate buzz and excitement among devoted Subway patrons.

Earlier this month, Subway unveiled their new “Deli Hero” collection, featuring deli meats that are freshly sliced at each location rather than pre-sliced. Subway invested over $80 million in acquiring sausage slicers and installing them in more than 20,000 restaurants to bring this innovation to life. Since the launch of the new sandwiches, Subway reports having sold over two million Deli Heroes, indicating a positive response from customers.

The winner of the contest will be subject to a background check and must provide proof of their name change within four months to claim the prize. The reward will come in the form of $50,000 Subway gift cards, allowing the lucky winner to savor their favorite Subway sandwiches for years to come.

This attention-grabbing campaign showcases Subway’s commitment to engaging their customer base and offering unique experiences to their most enthusiastic fans.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

