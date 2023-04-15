Record public debt, it is alarming: in February it rises to 2,772 billion

Bank of Italy, debt reaches record levels: it reaches 2,772 billion in February

Il public debt And increased a February Of 21.6 billion compared to the previous month, touching the quota record of 2.772 billion. To report it is Bank of Italy in the note on requirement and debt. The increase And due al requirement (12.9 billion) e to the increment from the availability liquid of the Tesoro (8.6 billion, to 43.3). He also contributed the overall effect of haircuts and premiums on issue and redemption, the revaluation of inflation-linked securities and changes in exchange rates (0.1 billion).

The increase in debt concerns the central administrations, that of local administrations is unchanged. In February, tax revenues accounted for in the state budget amounted to 34.9 billion, down by 3% (1.1 billion) compared to the same month in 2022. Again as Bankitalia announces in the note on debt and borrowing requirements. In the first two months of the year, tax revenues were 79.1 billion, up 4.5% (3.4 billion) compared to the same period last year.

