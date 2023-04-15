Home » rosanero promoted to Serie A2
World

rosanero promoted to Serie A2

rosanero promoted to Serie A2

1′ OF READING PALERMO – Thanks to the 2-2 draw obtained in the match against Mascalucia, ASD Città di Palermo is mathematically promoted to Serie A2. One point was enough for the rosanero to grab the promotion and so…

