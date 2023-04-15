Abdul Samed’s red card against Paris in pictures

Hard blow for the Lensois. While the Sang et Or dominated the start of the match in Paris on Saturday evening, midfielder Salis Abdul Samed was sent back to the locker room by the match referee in the 19th minute. The Ghanaian was found guilty of a sole pressed on the top of the right ankle of Achraf Hakimi, gone against. Technician Franck Haise has not yet made a change, asking offensive Adrien Thomasson to slide near Seko Fofana.