Home » Abdul Samed’s red card against Paris in pictures
Sports

Abdul Samed’s red card against Paris in pictures

by admin
Abdul Samed’s red card against Paris in pictures

Hard blow for the Lensois. While the Sang et Or dominated the start of the match in Paris on Saturday evening, midfielder Salis Abdul Samed was sent back to the locker room by the match referee in the 19th minute. The Ghanaian was found guilty of a sole pressed on the top of the right ankle of Achraf Hakimi, gone against. Technician Franck Haise has not yet made a change, asking offensive Adrien Thomasson to slide near Seko Fofana.

Less effective in counter-pressing, the Lensois conceded the opener by Kylian Mbappé (31st), Vitinha doubled the bet a few minutes later (37th).

See also  Rhythmic gymnastics, Sofia Raffaeli: 'As an adult I am more ambitious'

You may also like

Bagnaia wins ahead of Rins and Martin-breaking latest...

Rafael Nadal, package in Barcelona, ​​still shifts his...

Twins’ Rocco Baldelli ejected after Yankees’ Domingo Germán...

We showed great strength, but we wanted more,...

Bonoloto draw for Saturday April 15, 2023

Protests and two dead horses at Grand National

Tottenham Hotspur 2-3 Bournemouth: Cherries boost survival hopes...

The magazine “Sphères” goes on a trip to...

Manchester City 3-1 Leicester City: Pep Guardiola praises...

Another extension and a historic final for Hradec....

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy