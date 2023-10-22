Successful Sino-German Automobile Conference Promotes Win-Win Cooperation in the Industry

Sino-German Automobile Industry Achieves Win-Win Cooperation in “Two-Way Rush”

Xinhua News Agency, Beijing – The 2023 Sino-German Automobile Conference with the theme of “Leading, Innovation and Transcendence” was recently held in Changchun, China. Government officials from China and Germany, along with representatives from the automotive industry and academia, gathered to discuss the transformation and development of the global automotive industry and explore new opportunities for Sino-German automotive industry cooperation.

Participants in the conference emphasized that cooperation in the automobile industry serves as a model and benchmark for Sino-German economic cooperation. As the global automobile industry undergoes rapid transformation, the collaboration between the two countries’ automobile industries has the potential to generate win-win results and provide strong support for the global automobile industry’s development. This “two-way rush” aligns with the common interests of China and Germany.

Ge Ruohai, Minister of the German Embassy in China, expressed Germany’s commitment to actively developing cooperation with the Chinese automobile industry. Both parties aim to face future challenges together and achieve mutual benefit and win-win results in economy and technology.

One of the largest new energy vehicle projects invested by Germany in China in recent years is the Changchun Test Center of Audi FAW New Energy Vehicle Co., Ltd. With a planned investment of over 30 billion yuan, the center was officially opened recently. Helmut Stettner, CEO of the company, mentioned that by 2026, the number of new energy vehicles in the luxury model segment is expected to surpass that of traditional fuel vehicles. In response to these opportunities, the company has swiftly formulated strategic guidelines and implemented a clear electrification strategy in China.

Christian Conrad, Chief Business Development Manager of Germany’s Fraunhofer Institute for Nondestructive Testing, expressed his purpose of attending the conference – to establish connections with leading new energy vehicle companies like BYD and pursue future collaborations.

Bernd Kautl, General Manager of a German automobile testing company, shared his enthusiasm for establishing business contacts with relevant Chinese companies and learning from China‘s new energy vehicle industry development experience. He stated, “I am very happy to attend the Sino-German Automobile Conference. This will certainly not be the last time.”

At the Munich Auto Show held in September, Chinese exhibitors showcased new products and technologies that attracted widespread attention. For German car companies, China serves as not only an important production base and sales market for future development but also a trusted partner.

Throughout this year, several Sino-German new energy vehicle cooperation projects have been implemented. In January, the German Bosch Group announced a substantial investment in Suzhou to construct a new energy vehicle core component and autonomous driving R&D and manufacturing base, primarily catering to the Chinese market. In April, Volkswagen revealed a 1 billion euro investment to establish a research and development, innovation, and parts procurement center for pure electric intelligent connected vehicles in China. In July, Volkswagen and Xpeng Motors signed a long-term cooperation technology framework agreement.

During the Munich Auto Show, Herbert Diess, Chairman of the Board of Management of the German Volkswagen Group, conveyed the importance of win-win collaboration when forming partnerships. He stated, “Our past cooperation with Chinese car companies has been a win-win situation, and future cooperation will be the same.”

Oliver Zipzer, Chairman of the German BMW Group, highlighted BMW’s active expansion of cooperation areas with Chinese partners in recent years, promoting mutual benefit and establishing good cooperative relations with CATL and Great Wall Motors. He emphasized that in the automotive field, desired results can only be achieved by working together, as no company can succeed alone. “Cooperation is a good thing, and BMW will not choose to go it alone.”

Ola Källenius, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Germany’s Mercedes-Benz Group AG, praised China as an excellent example of market opening. He acknowledged the mutual benefits China‘s reform and opening up has brought to the world economy over the past 40 years.

The Sino-German Automobile Conference showcased the strong partnership between the automotive industries of China and Germany. As both countries look towards the future of the global automobile industry, cooperation and collaboration will undoubtedly play key roles in driving innovation and development.

Editor: Wu Jiahong

