summit of heads of state and government of ASEAN

In Labuan Bajo, Indonesia, the 42nd summit of theAssociation of Southeast Asian Nations, which will be attended by the heads of state and government of the ten member countries. According to the South China Morning Post, the situation in China will be the focus of the talks Myanmarwhere ASEAN has so far struggled to establish itself as an effective interlocutor in ending the civil war that has been raging in the country for two years.

With the growing rivalry between the United States and China in the background, ample space will be devoted to fears of an escalation in the South China Seawhere the US is increasing its military presence and which would call into question four ASEAN countries with outlets in the area: Brunei, Philippines, Indonesia and Malaysia.

Cover photo EPA/MADE NAGI

