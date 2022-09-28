Listen to the audio version of the article

«There is a situation of overall and physiological difficulty that we have to face. Right at this moment it is important that there is a great presence in the roles of responsibility, even in this phase of political transition “, said the president of Arera (Regulatory Authority for Energy, Networks and the Environment) Stefani Besseghini, speaking at Italian Energy Summit organized by 24 Ore Eventi in collaboration with Il Sole 24 Ore, on the eve of the communication by the Authority of changes in the price of electricity for the protected market.

Price increases in the bill from 1 October

«The urgency of the decisions is unchanged, for example with the expiry of the thermal year. The Authority has tried to do its utmost, within the limits of the role of a regulator, to try to make the situation flexible and adaptable to the moment it is facing “, he added, underlining the inevitable significant increases in bills linked to expensive raw materials. : in fact, new increases in the electricity and gas prices of the protected market are expected from 1 October.

“We will encounter an extremely relevant variation for consumers, who are part of a relevant variation picture of the whole system”, he confirms, adding: “Interventions to protect vulnerable consumers will play a role in trying to mitigate impacts, but it will be a marginal role because the growth we have known has been important ».

Storage at “earlier than expected” level

As regards the gas storage campaign, the president of Arera noted that “combined interventions of government, authorities, operators and has achieved the objectives indicated”, despite the fact that at one point it was thought that “it was at risk”. Having reached the target level “sooner than expected”, (in October, ndr) is a “positive condition but one must never think that the work is done”, continued Besseghini.