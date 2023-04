From 16 to 18 April 2023 will take place in Karuizawa (Japan) the meeting of G7 foreign ministers.

The meeting between the foreign ministers of the G7 countries, together with the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, will focus on the latest international events. This meeting will precede the G7 summit in Hiroshima, to be held from 19 to 21 May 2023, the seventh under the Japanese presidency.