Sunday 7 May 2023: election of the new Constitutional Council in Chile – International Affairs

Chilean citizens will be called to elect 50 representatives – 25 women and 25 men – in charge of writing a new Constitution, who will support the commission appointed by Parliament made up of 24 experts. The Council will work from 7 June to 7 November on the draft drawn up by the experts and then present a definitive text which will be submitted to a plebiscite on 17 December.

The new process of constitutional reform follows the defeat of last September’s referendum, in which 60% of the voters had expressed their opposition to a new text that would have replaced the 1980 Charter approved during the Pinochet regime. In 2020, another referendum had seen 78% of voters ask for a new constitutional charter to replace the one dating back to Pinochet.

